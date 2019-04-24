51 Pakistani pilgrims got injured in Iraq bus accident: FO

ISLAMABAD: A bus carrying 51 Pakistani pilgrims hit a security check post near Samarra, Iraq in the night earlier past week.

According to information provided by Pakistani Mission in Baghdad, injured passengers were shifted to Medical City Hospital, according to a foreign office statement issued here.

It said that passengers with minor injuries were treated and have been discharged. As of now 47 passengers were in good health, whereas 3 passengers remain admitted in the hospital due to serious injuries.

Pakistani Mission was coordinating with the Iraqi Ministry of Health and hospital administration, to ensure provision of medical treatment to the injured.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad has arranged safe return of the pilgrims in coordination with Iraqi authorities.