FM Qureshi in China after concluding Japan visit

BEIJING : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday landed in Beijing after completing his three-day visit to Japan.
He is in China at the invitation of his Chinese foreign minister.
Foreign Minister was due to hold a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the evening.
"Bilateral relations and important regional issues will be discussed in the meeting," according to Radio Pakistan.
