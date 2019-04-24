close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 24, 2019

FM Qureshi in China after concluding Japan visit

BEIJING : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday landed in Beijing after completing his three-day visit to Japan.

He is in  China at the invitation of his Chinese foreign minister.

 Foreign Minister was due to hold a meeting  with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the evening. 

"Bilateral relations and important regional issues will be discussed in the meeting," according to Radio Pakistan.

