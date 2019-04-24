Rainstorm hits Lahore

LAHORE: Rainstorm Tuesday hit Lahore and its suburbs, disrupting electricity supply to many localities of the provincial metropolis.

As per details, the dust storm and rain turned the weather pleasant and cool in Lahore, bringing much-needed respite to the residents.

Many Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) feeders tripped because of the strong wind, plunging many parts of the city into darkness.

The dust storm also hit Gujranwala and Sialkot. Over 60 Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GESCO) feeders reportedly tripped due to which electricity supply to many areas of the city was disrupted.

Rain was also reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Bannu, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Narowal, Wazirabad, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Sialkot.