Wed Apr 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 24, 2019

Rainstorm hits Lahore

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 24, 2019

LAHORE: Rainstorm Tuesday hit Lahore and its suburbs, disrupting electricity supply to many localities of the provincial metropolis.

As per details, the dust storm and  rain turned the weather pleasant and cool in Lahore, bringing much-needed respite to the residents. 

Many  Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) feeders  tripped because of the strong wind, plunging many parts of the city into darkness.

The  dust storm also hit Gujranwala and Sialkot. Over 60 Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GESCO) feeders reportedly tripped due to which electricity supply to many areas of the city was disrupted.

Rain was also reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Bannu, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Narowal, Wazirabad, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Sialkot.

