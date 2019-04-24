Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes NE India

NEW DELHI: A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck India´s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh early Wednesday.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGC), the epicenter of the earthquake was located about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Along, and 180 kilometres southwest of the state capital Itanagar.

Panic scattered through earthquake shocks in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and other part of the region.