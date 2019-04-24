close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 24, 2019

Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes NE India

Wed, Apr 24, 2019

NEW DELHI: A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck India´s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh early Wednesday.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGC), the epicenter of the earthquake was located about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Along, and 180 kilometres southwest of the state capital Itanagar. 

Panic scattered through earthquake shocks in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and other part of the region.

