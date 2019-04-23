close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 23, 2019

Body of minor maid recovered from swimming pool in Lahore

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 23, 2019

LAHORE: A minor maid’s body was found on Tuesday from the swimming pool of a house in the city.

As per reports, the 11-hear-old house help who had been working at a residence in the K-Block of Lahore’s Faisal Town, was found dead from the house’s swimming pool.

Reports revealed further that the police had arrived at the scene after getting informed, to gather evidences while an additional investigation is also underway to determine whether the death had occurred due to accidental drowning or was deliberately pushed inside.

Moreover, it was revealed that two suspects were taken into custody.

Earlier this year, a similar incident had occurred in Lahore’s Iqbal Town where a 16-year-old maid was found dead from a sewage drain after which a woman and her daughter were arrested. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan