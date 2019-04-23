Body of minor maid recovered from swimming pool in Lahore

LAHORE: A minor maid’s body was found on Tuesday from the swimming pool of a house in the city.

As per reports, the 11-hear-old house help who had been working at a residence in the K-Block of Lahore’s Faisal Town, was found dead from the house’s swimming pool.

Reports revealed further that the police had arrived at the scene after getting informed, to gather evidences while an additional investigation is also underway to determine whether the death had occurred due to accidental drowning or was deliberately pushed inside.

Moreover, it was revealed that two suspects were taken into custody.

Earlier this year, a similar incident had occurred in Lahore’s Iqbal Town where a 16-year-old maid was found dead from a sewage drain after which a woman and her daughter were arrested.