Tue Apr 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 23, 2019
Saudi Crown Prince orders release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners on PM Imran's request

Iran may release Pakistani prisoners 'soon' on PM Imran's request

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Iran may soon release Pakistani prisoners languishing in jails for petty crimes on the request of Prime Minster Imran Khan.

Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said ‘apart from the many critical issues raised and understanding reached during PM Imran Khan's visit to Iran, the premier also raised the issue of Pak prisoners in Iran - numbering 134 at present.

‘Imran specially sought release of 32 prisoners held for petty crimes,’ the minister said adding that ‘good news’ on this issue expected ‘very soon’.

During the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, PM Imran Khan also raised the issue of Pakistanis in Saudi jails and requested the Saudi dignitary to consider their cases on humane grounds. 

The very next day of Imran's request, Crown Prince ordered the immediate release of over 2,000 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails.

