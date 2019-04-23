New postings in Pakistan Army announced

close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 23, 2019
40 Brigadiers promoted to rank of Major General in Pakistan Army: ISPR

Pakistan

Tue, Apr 23, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced appointments of recently promoted lieutenant generals at various branches of the military.

Earlier this month, four major generals were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Those promoted include Vice Chief of General Staff at the GHQ Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Director General Analysis at the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Major General Nauman Mahmood, Commandant School of Infantry and Tactics, Quetta, Major General Azhar Abbas and Director General Counter Intelligence at the ISI Major General Faiz Hameed.

According to the details, Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas has been appointed as DG JS, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood is posted as IG C&IT and Lt Gen. Adnan will assume office of Corps Commander Bahawalpur.

Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed has been appointed as Adjutant General at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Furthermore, Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza will continue as Vice Chief of General Staff at the GHQ.

