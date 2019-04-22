Government to facilitate Chinese investors to invest in Pakistan: Dr Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, here on Monday.



Both sides discussed matters of bilateral interest and underscored the need for enhanced collaboration between the two countries in the areas of mutual benefit.

The Adviser informed the Ambassador that Pakistan highly values its ties with China, which is a sincere friend and has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

He said that environment in Pakistan for foreign investment was conducive and Chinese businessmen should benefit from it to make investment in various sectors.

The adviser conveyed that the government would facilitate Chinese investors by providing them all possible support to invest in Pakistan.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh deeply appreciated China’s role in the social and economic development of Pakistan.

Appreciating the steps taken by government of Pakistan for revival of economy, the Ambassador said that the Chinese investors wanted to invest in Pakistan and their confidence over the policies and leadership of Pakistan is getting increased.

He reiterated his government’s resolve to continue its support for early execution of various projects under CPEC.

The Ambassador also congratulated Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on assuming the portfolio of Adviser.

The meeting discussed the forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to China and expressed the hope that the visit would further strengthen the existing multifaceted relations between the two neighbours.