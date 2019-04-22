Self-accountability: Chairman NAB suspends bureau’s Deputy Director Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has suspended anti-graft body’s deputy director Karachi Muhammad Nadeem Sajid for three months.
According to details, Deputy Director Karachi has been suspended under section 11.04 of NAB’s Employees’ Terms and Conditions of Services 2002.
Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is strictly following accountability policy for all including self-accountability.
