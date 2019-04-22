close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 22, 2019

Self-accountability: Chairman NAB suspends bureau’s Deputy Director Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has suspended anti-graft body’s deputy director Karachi Muhammad Nadeem Sajid for three months.

According to details, Deputy Director Karachi has been suspended under section 11.04 of NAB’s Employees’ Terms and Conditions of Services 2002.

Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is strictly following accountability policy for all including self-accountability.  

