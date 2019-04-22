close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 22, 2019

Karachi's crime ratio fall in World Crime Index: DG ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 22, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has praised civil administration, security forces, police, Rangers and citizens for fall in the crime ratio in Karachi.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) took to Twitter sharing the World Crime Index where Karachi stands at 70th with many world cities behind.

DG ISPR says, “Karachi at one point in time (2014) was 6th in World Crime Index. Alhamdulillah, today it’s at 70th with many first world cities behind.”

He went on to say “Credit to team of Civil Administration and Security Forces especially intelligence, Police and Sindh Rangers.”

Major General Asif Ghafoor also gave credit for fall in the crime rate to the citizens of Karachi.

Crime rate in Karachi started falling after security forces launched targeted operation in the metropolis in 2013.

