China, Pakistan to discuss CPEC regional issues during PM Imran’s visit: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Monday said during upcoming visit to China, the Prime Minister Imran Khan would hold meetings with the Chinese leadership to discuss interventions under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides regional and international issues.



Talking to the media persons here he said, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan along with other heads of State and government and organization will attend the “Second Belt and Road Forum” scheduled to be held on April 25-27 in Beijing.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming visit to China will provide an opportunity to both the countries to further explore new vistas of cooperation and both the countries are set to begin the second phase of Free Trade Agreement (FTA).



“There is complete understanding between Pakistan and China that the CPEC is fruitful for both the countries” he added.

“Progress on CPEC is satisfactory, relations between PTI led government and China can be judged from the facts that Prime Minister Imran Khan is undertaking second visit during his nine month duration of government” he added.

He said that leadership of China would also hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss issues beneficial for both the countries.

He was of the view the event would also provide opportunities to interact with the world leadership.

About the upcoming, Belt and Road Forum, he said, that 12 thematic forums and a CEO conference would be held on April 25, the opening ceremony and a high level meeting on April 26 while the leaders’ roundtable is scheduled on April 27. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would also attend inauguration of international horticultural exhibition along with the other leaders during his visit.

He said that secretary General of the United Nations and the managing director of the International Monetary Fund will attend the forum, senior representatives of France, Germany, Britain Spain, Japan the republic of Korea and the European Union will also participate in the event.

The Ambassador said, second BRF was greatly welcomed worldwide with some 5,000 participants from more than 150 countries and 90 international organizations having confirmed their attendance, covering areas from five continents and different walks of life such as government civil, society business and academia.

He said that the forum would voice the firm support for multilateralism and open world economy, enrich the principles of cooperation of the Belt and Road initiative, build a network of partnership and establish more mechanisms for high-quality development.

He said that Belt and Road Initiative has received strong endorsement and warm support of the international community.

So far, a total of 124 countries and 29 international organizations have signed BRI cooperation documents with China.

The Ambassador said that at the global level, the BRI is well aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, thus forming a synergy of policies to promote global development.