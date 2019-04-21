close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
April 21, 2019

PM Imran pays respect at Hazrat Imam Raza’s (A.S) shrine

Sun, Apr 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza (A.S) in Mashhad, during his brief stopover en route to Tehran on a two-day official visit to Iran.

The prime minister paid respect at the shrine and offered Nawafil. He also prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.


Later, the prime minister also met Custodian and Trust of the Shrine Hujjatullah Val Muslemein Ahmed Marvi.

Earlier, on his arrival in Mashhad, PM Imran was received by Governor General Khorasan e Razavi province Ali Reza Razm Hussaini.

During a meeting with the governor general, the prime minister discussed the bilateral ties and matters of the mutual interest.

