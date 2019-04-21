Pakistan stands with Sri Lanka in hour of grief: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and the government and people of Pakistan have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and extended profound prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded, following multiple explosions in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.



The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, in unequivocal terms, condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed firm commitment for continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating it.

They reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance that terrorism did not have a religion.

They said that Pakistan stood with Sri Lanka in this hour of grief.