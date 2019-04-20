Asad Umar will return soon: Firdous Awan

Asad Umar will return soon: Firdous Awan

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that former finance minister Asad Umar would return soon to the Government.

She told this while talking with media after attending the cabinet meeting with prime minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala on Saturday.

The Special Assistant to PM said that various important matters were discussed and decisions were taken by the prime minister at the meeting.

She said that Asad Umar has not left the government as he has been the opening batsman of the cabinet and he would be back soon.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Asad Umar would defend Imran Khan’s vision.