Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight

KARACHI: Shab-e-Barat, the 15th of Sha’aban, considered as the night of blessings and forgiveness will be observed on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

A large number of the faithful will go to mosques to offer special prayers nawafil.

A large number of policemen would be deployed outside mosques to ensure security of the worshippers.

The believers will make special prayers for the unity, prosperity and security of the country and entire Muslim Ummah.



During Shab-e-Barat a large number of Muslims visit graveyards to make special prayers for the departed souls of their near and dear ones.





