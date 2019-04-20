Pakistan lodges protest over Iran's inaction against terrorists behind Ormara incident

ORMARA: Pakistan has lodged protest with Iran for its inaction not taking action against the group behind the killing of 14 passengers who were forcibly offloaded them from their bus on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara, Balochistan.

According to Geo News, the Foreign Office sent a letter of protest to the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad.

"15-20 terrorists who camouflaged themselves in Frontier Corps (FC) uniform barricaded the road and stopped 3-4 buses traveling from Ormara to Gwadar on the coastal highway at Buzi Top in the dawn of April 18 and on the identification of the passengers, shot dead 14 personnel belonging to the armed forces of Pakistan. BRAS which is the alliance of three Baloch terrorist organisations have claimed responsibility for this terrorist act," the letter stated.

"After the incident, the terrorists who arrived from border region returned to that area," it added.

The letter pointed out that Pakistan "has repeatedly shared intelligence about "The information about the hubs of these Baloch terrorist organisations in Iran, having training camps and logistics bases across the border, was shared with Iranian intelligence in the recent past, and on a number of occasions earlier," the letter read. "Unfortunately, no action has been taken by Iran in this regard, to date."

It further said, "Killing of 14 innocent Pakistanis by terrorists groups based in Iran is a very serious incident that Pakistan protests strongly. Pakistan awaits Iran's response to its request for action against these groups based in Iran, whose locations have been identified by Pakistan a number of times."

The development comes a day before Prime Minister Imran Khan embarks on a two-day visit to Iran.

14 people including Pakistan Navy officials were martyred in the firing incident in Ormara on Thursday.



