Fawad to continue defending PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said he would continue to fully defend Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on his social media account, he said his family had been in politics since a century and enjoyed many high offices.

The minister said he had always termed the federal cabinet as the discretion of the prime minister.

He said he had told the prime minister that he could perform better as a member of the National Assembly; however, it was the prime minister who decided about me to run the affairs of the Ministry of Science and Technology.