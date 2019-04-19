close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 19, 2019

Hafeez Sheikh appointment as Finance Adviser notified

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday notified appointment of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as  Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and  Economic Affairs .

The appointment came  a day after Finance Minister Asad Umar  stepped down.

According to the notification, Sheikh would serve as Adviser to the Prime Minister with the status of Federal Minister with immediate effect.

Umar's resignation  followed a major  shake-up of the cabinet, with Fawad Chaudhry, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Shehryar Afiridi asked to relinquish charge of their ministries.



  

