Hafeez Sheikh appointment as Finance Adviser notified

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday notified appointment of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs .

The appointment came a day after Finance Minister Asad Umar stepped down.

According to the notification, Sheikh would serve as Adviser to the Prime Minister with the status of Federal Minister with immediate effect.



Umar's resignation followed a major shake-up of the cabinet, with Fawad Chaudhry, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Shehryar Afiridi asked to relinquish charge of their ministries.







