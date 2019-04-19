close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 19, 2019

PM Imran defends cabinet reshuffle, sends message to Buzdar, Mahmood

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 19, 2019

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday used his speech loaded with cricket analogy to  defend the recent reshuffle  in his cabinet.

Addressing a rally in Orakzai, the prime minister made it clear  that he would not hesitate from changing  portfolios of ministers  or showing them the  door  if their performance is not up to the mark.

"I have changed the batting order of my team," he said , adding that he would do the same if he finds  performance of his team members unsatisfactory.

"If someone is not working, his batting order will be changed," said he.

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked chief ministers of Khyber Paktunkhwa and  Punjab to keep an eye on their teams as well. 

"It is our duty to keep an eye on our teams," he advised Usman Buzdar and Mahmood Khan. "We are answerable to the Almighty for this responsibility."

Tribal areas

The prime minister  asked the  PTM leaders to avoid from  rubbing salt into   wounds of tribal people.

He said although the party has  aptly highlighted the plight of  tribal people, the belligerent tone being adopted by them was not good for the country. 

"PTM is repeating the same thing which I have been saying for the last 15 years," he said.

The prime minister said he was the only politician who was standing in the (tribal) areas when the war against terrorism started.

"No other prime minister had the kind of understanding of tribal areas that I did," the prime minister said, vowing to rehabilitate the war stricken areas and provide job opportunities to the local youth.

