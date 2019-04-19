PM Imran to inaugurate Radiation Oncology service at SKMCH Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Radiation Oncology services at Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Peshawar on Friday.
During his visit to KPK, the Prime Minister will also address a rally in Orakzai District, according to Radio Pakistan.
The prime minister is expected to announce a number of development projects for the area.
In his previous visit, Imran Khan announced Sehat Insaf cards and other schemes for the welfare of tribal people in Bajaur, Khyber and Mohmand districts.
