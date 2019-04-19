close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 19, 2019

PM Imran to inaugurate Radiation Oncology service at SKMCH Peshawar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will  inaugurate Radiation Oncology services at Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Peshawar on Friday.

During his visit to KPK,  the Prime Minister  will also address a rally in Orakzai District, according to Radio Pakistan.

The prime minister is expected to announce a number of development projects for the area.

In his previous visit, Imran Khan announced  Sehat Insaf cards and other schemes for the welfare of tribal people in  Bajaur, Khyber and Mohmand districts.

