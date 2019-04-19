Fresh list of ministers, advisers in Imran Khan’s cabinet issued

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has issued a new list of ministers, ministers of state, advisers and special assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the notification, the Federal Cabinet has swelled to 47 which included 25 federal ministers, 5 ministers of state, 4 advisers and 13 special assistants.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced reshuffling of portfolios of his cabinet members, including appointment of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as Advisor on Finance.

Following is the detail of reallocation of portfolios in the Federal Cabinet and new appointments:-



Chaudhry Fawad Hussain: Federal Minister for Science and Technology; Ghulam Sarwar: Federal Minister for Aviation; Ijaz Ahmed Shah: Federal Minister for Interior; Shehryar Afridi: Minister of State for SAFRON; Mohammad Mian Soomro, Federal Minister for Privatization shall cease to hold additional portfolio of Aviation Division.

Azam Swati is being appointed as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs; Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as Advisor on Finance; Dr Zafarullah Mirza, Special Assistant to PM for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination; Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to PM for Information and Broadcasting; and Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to PM for Petroleum.







