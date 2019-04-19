Bureaucratic reshuffle in the offing

ISLAMABAD: A day after changing the portfolios of key cabinet members, the government is expected to approve a bureaucratic shakeup too.

According to Geo News, Secretary Petroleum, Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior and a number of additional and joint secretaries would be transferred as part of the reshuffling.

Interior chief secretary Azam Suleman was one of the candidates for the position of Punjab chief secretary.

The three names sent to the prime minister also included Azam Suleman, Geo News reported citing sources.

The government on Thursday removed Asad Umar as Finance Minister, bringing in Dr Hafeeez Sheikh to take charge of the country's economy.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was given the charge of Science and Technology, with Dr Firdous Ashiaq Awan being named Special Assistant to the prime minister with the status of state minister for information.



