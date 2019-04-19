No corruption charges on Asad Umar: Chan

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chan on Thursday said that former finance minister Asad Umar had no corruption charges.

Talking to a news channel, he said reshuffling in the cabinet was a good step of the prime minister after reviewing the performance.

He expressed the hope that the changes in the cabinet would have positive impact on overall situation in the country.

He said the present government had clear policy against corruption and it would never adopt defending position if anyone of its members indulge in the corruption practices.

In reply to a question he hoped that new team in the cabinet would make progress as per expectations of the prime minister and wishes of the nation.