Who’s who in Imran Khan’s cabinet after reshuffle

Fri Apr 19, 2019
April 19, 2019
Positions tumble as cabinet sees major shake-up

Fri, Apr 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved reallocation of portfolios in the federal cabinet and new appointments, including that of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as Advisor on Finance.

Following is the detail of reallocation of portfolios in the federal cabinet and new appointments:-

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain: Federal Minister for Science and Technology

Ghulam Sarwar: Federal Minister for Aviation

Ijaz Ahmed Shah: Federal Minister for Interior

Shehryar Afridi: Minister of State for SAFRON

Mohammad Mian Soomro, Federal Minister for Privatization shall cease to hold additional portfolio of Aviation Division.

Azam Swati: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh: Advisor on Finance

Dr Zafarullah Mirza, Special Assistant to PM for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to PM for Information and Broadcasting

Nadeem Babar: Special Assistant to PM for Petroleum.

