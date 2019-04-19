Who’s who in Imran Khan’s cabinet after reshuffle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Asad Umar’s exit as Finance Minister eclipses five previous ousters and resignations...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved reallocation of portfolios in the federal cabinet and new appointments, including that of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as Advisor on Finance.
Following is the detail of reallocation of portfolios in the federal cabinet and new appointments:-
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain: Federal Minister for Science and Technology
Ghulam Sarwar: Federal Minister for Aviation
Ijaz Ahmed Shah: Federal Minister for Interior
Shehryar Afridi: Minister of State for SAFRON
Mohammad Mian Soomro, Federal Minister for Privatization shall cease to hold additional portfolio of Aviation Division.
Azam Swati: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs
Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh: Advisor on Finance
Dr Zafarullah Mirza, Special Assistant to PM for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to PM for Information and Broadcasting
Nadeem Babar: Special Assistant to PM for Petroleum.
