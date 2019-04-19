close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 19, 2019

COAS calls on PM Imran to discuss security situation

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD:  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javaid Bajwa on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the security situation, Geo News, citing sources, reported.

Matters related to the security situation came under discussion in the meeting.

 The meeting between Chief of Army Staff  General Qamar Javaid Bajwa and prime Minister Imran Khan came just hours after an attack on a passenger bus at Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan.

14 people, including Pakistan Navy personnel embraced martyrdom in Ormara firing incident.

