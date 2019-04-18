Asad Umar says he has trust in Imran Khan’s leadership

ISLAMABAD: Asad Umar has reiterated his confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's ability to steer Pakistan out of crisis.



Talking to media after announcing his decision to quit the Federal Cabinet, Umar was of the view that quitting cabinet doesn't mean he is not with the vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Referring to the bailout package, he said a good deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been agreed upon, but he also warned of difficult time ahead.

The job of next finance minister will not be an easy ride, he said.

Umar further said 'we are entering into an IMF programme which will have an impact on the budget.'

While responding to a question about the conspiracies to oust him, the PTI's financial guru said, "I joined Imran Khan’s movement for Pakistan and I don't care about anything else."

Asad Umar announced to stepped down from cabinet in a social media message earlier today, just days before Pakistan’s signing of a crucial bailout deal with the IMF.

"As part of a cabinet reshuffle, PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance," Asad Umar tweeted.

"However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position. I strongly believe @ImranKhanPTI is the best hope for Pakistan and inshallah (God willing) will make a naya (new) pakistan," he wrote.

There was no immediate statement from the Prime Minister Office or confirmation of who would replace Umar, and it was not clear how Umar’s absence would impact the deal.

Forecasts by the IMF and World Bank suggest the Pakistani economy is likely to grow between 4.0 and 4.5 percent for the fiscal year ending June 2019, compared to 5.8 percent growth in the last fiscal year.