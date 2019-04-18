Bilawal hails 'removal' of Asad Umar

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday welcomed government decision for what he said removing Asad Umar as finance minister.

Speaking to the media, he expressed the hope that the decision would have positive impact on the economy.

The Pakistan People's Party chairman said the government has realized after eight months that its economic policies are flawed.

He demanded the government remove ministers having contacts with banned outfits, without naming anyone.



