close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 18, 2019

Bilawal hails 'removal' of Asad Umar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 18, 2019

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday welcomed government decision for what he said removing Asad Umar as finance minister.

Speaking to the media, he expressed  the hope that  the decision would have positive impact on the economy.

The Pakistan People's Party chairman said the government has realized after eight months that its economic policies are flawed.

He demanded the government  remove ministers  having contacts with banned outfits, without naming anyone.


Latest News

More From Pakistan