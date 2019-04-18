Lok Virsa to hold food textile festival tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is all set to open colourful activities for fun lovers of federal capital here from April 19 to 21 at the Heritage Museum featuring traditional foods, textile exhibition and musical evenings.



The three-day 'National Exhibition of Textiles' in collaboration with provincial culture departments and small industries corporations will be displayed with “Traditional Folk Food Festival” to welcome the spring season in festive mood.

The textile exhibition aims at promoting the traditional textiles and encouraging master artisans associated with them to continue practicing the centuries’ old traditions inherited by them from their forefathers.

It will be a unique opportunity for the artisans in the field of textile to not only demonstrate their craftsmanship for three consecutive days at federal capital but also sell their products to public and visiting foreign delegates without any exploitation by the middleman.

In food festival, there will be stalls of traditional foods like Balochi Sajji, Chapli Kabab, Saag Roti and many other scrumptious regional foods to attract and please the visitors.

Besides the food stalls, folk dance and regional musical nights will also be arranged to entertain the audience.

The event has been planned to celebrate Spring as it was Lok Virsa’s tradition to hold Annual Lok Mela in the month of April that was shifted to October and November, keeping in view the desire of people to have a Spring festivity, these activities have been planned to provide various cultural and fun activities to culture lovers in the same spirit of Lok Mela, said Executive Director Lok Virsa, Shahira Shahid while talking to APP.

She said the food festival will focus on cultural heritage of all the provinces as master chefs will make popular dishes of their respective areas for the visitors offering unique tastes blended with traditions.

While various women experts having the expertise of cooking popular dishes and traditional cuisines will also make food for the visitors on the occasion so that everyone can have representation in the food festival, she said.

Shahira Shahid said this festival is for the people Pakistan and appreciation to the craftsmanship.

The objective of the festival is to reinforce and strengthen national integration by promoting the cultural heritage of Pakistan through active participation of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This unique event will serve as a symbol of the federation’s recognition and patronage to the rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people of Pakistan.

Lok Virsa with its mandate is focusing on the promotion of folk heritage of Pakistan in a way that is relevant to people of all ages and backgrounds to provide more meaning and depth in life.

The promotion of folk heritage will also create more space for expressing diversity within our culture, asserting cultural autonomy and dignity and could contribute towards being a stronger democracy and a stronger nation.

The opening ceremony of the festivals will feature live performances based on “Kalam-e-Iqbal” to pay tribute to the great philosopher and national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal coinciding with his forthcoming death anniversary.