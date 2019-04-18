PM Imran to leave for Iran on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Iran on Sunday on a two-day official visit.

The Pakistani leader is undertaking the visit on the invitation of President Hassan Rouhan.

It will be the first visit of the prime minister to Iran which will include a brief stop-over in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership.

The premier will also call on Iranian Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei besides holding talks with President Hassan Rouhani.

According to Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community in Iran.