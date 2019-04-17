PM Imran Khan to visit China from April 25

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will be visiting China from 25th of April to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.



This is PM Imran Khan's second visit to China. Earlier he had paid a state visit to China in November last year.

He will be arriving in China on four-day official visit on April 25.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will inaugurate the Belt and Road Forum on 26th April, Radio Pakistan reported.

Leaders from 40 countries and delegations from over 100 countries, international organizations and corporate sector would participate in the event.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation. He will deliver a keynote speech in the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum and participate in the Leaders’ Round Table. He would also hold meetings with several Heads of State, Government and corporate and business leaders.

The Prime Minister would also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Pakistan and China will also sign several MoUs and Agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

The Prime Minister will also attend Beijing International Horticulture Exhibition-2019 and address Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference in Beijing.