'Ehsas' is flagship project of PTI govt: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's flagship program "Ehsas" is aimed at addressing the issue of poverty alleviation in a comprehensive manner, prime minister Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday .

He wase chairing a meeting to review progress on implementation of "Ehsas" Program in Islamabad today.

The prime minister said the government wants to ensure complete transparency in all programs, including Bait-ul-Maal so that the element of discretion could be eliminated.

He reviewed timelines for implementation of various policy actions of "Ehsas" program, including Tahaffuz, Kifalat, Housing for orphans and destitute, nutrition, district development portals, and employment.