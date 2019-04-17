close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 17, 2019

'Ehsas' is flagship project of PTI govt: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  government's flagship program "Ehsas" is aimed at addressing the issue of poverty alleviation in a comprehensive manner,  prime minister Prime  Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday .

He wase chairing a meeting to review progress on implementation of "Ehsas" Program in Islamabad today.

The prime minister said the government wants to ensure complete transparency in all programs, including Bait-ul-Maal so that the element of discretion could be eliminated.

He reviewed timelines for implementation of various policy actions of "Ehsas" program, including Tahaffuz, Kifalat, Housing for orphans and destitute, nutrition, district development portals, and employment.

