Fawad urges PML-N, PPP to focus on new political narrative

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to move on from Sharifs and Zardari in order to focus on new political narrative.



In a tweet, the minister said that worried over the corruption cases leadership of both the political parties have ruined future of both the parties.

He said that the PPP and the PML-N leadership indulges in futile discussion on 18th Amendment, and presidential form of government in an effort to divert attention from their corruption cases.







