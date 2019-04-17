Fawad urges PML-N, PPP to focus on new political narrative

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to move on from Sharifs and Zardari in order to focus on new political narrative.
In a tweet, the minister said that worried over the corruption cases leadership of both the political parties have ruined future of both the parties.
He said that the PPP and the PML-N leadership indulges in futile discussion on 18th Amendment, and presidential form of government in an effort to divert attention from their corruption cases.
