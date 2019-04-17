close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 17, 2019

Fawad urges PML-N, PPP to focus on new political narrative

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry  on Wednesday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to move on from Sharifs and Zardari in order to focus on new political narrative.

In a tweet, the minister said that worried over the corruption cases leadership of both the political parties have ruined future of both the parties.

He said that the PPP and the PML-N leadership indulges in futile discussion on 18th Amendment, and presidential form of government in an effort to divert attention from their corruption cases.



Latest News

More From Pakistan