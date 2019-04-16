Chinese support essential for socio-economic development of Pakistan: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of People’s Republic of China, Yao Jing, called on Finance Minister, Asad Umar, here on Tuesday.



Both sides exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance and emphasized the need for further enhancing and expanding bilateral cooperation.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Minister said “China is a reliable friend and its support is essential for the social and economic development of Pakistan.”

He briefed the envoy about the measures taken by the government for creating enabling environment for foreign investment.

He said that the Chinese businessmen and investors would also benefit from the current environment by making investment in various sectors, particularly agriculture, housing, health, education and energy.

The meeting discussed the ongoing projects being built under the umbrella of CPEC.

Yao Jing reiterated his country’s commitment to timely complete the projects. He expressed the hope that CPEC would bring social and economic prosperity to both countries.

Appreciating the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Ambassador said that the Chinese businessmen’s confidence has enhanced due to the economic policies of Pakistan.

The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China also came under discussion.

Both the sides expressed the hope that the visit would further boost strategic, economic and industrial relations between the two neighbours.