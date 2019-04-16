Sindh Rescue 1122 Service soon, decides PPP government

KARACHI: Sindh Government Tuesday decided to start "Sindh Rescue 1122 Service" in the province.

The service will be initiated from Karachi.

The draft of Sindh Rescue 1122 Authority -2019 would be sent to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the approval within two days.

This was stated in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

According to a statement issued here, in the first phase, 31 stations of the Service would be established in various parts of the city and these stations would be equipped with ambulances and fire tenders.



In case of any emergency or accidents, the Service would provide first aid facility.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, Officials of Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Secretary Finance and other officials concerned.