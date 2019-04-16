Bilawal says he truly feeling pain of Hazara community

QUETTA: Calling for a joint strategy to counter extremism, Chairman Pakistan Peoples' Party Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday said no individual can fight against this menace.



This, he said, during his visit to Quetta to condole the victims of Hazarganji bombing.

'My family too has passed through such circumstances and I truly feel the pain of Hazara community.'

Despite losing so many lives in this war, the state has not decided whether it is with the victim or with the murderer, Bilawal said adding that these double standards must end.

Referring to a video in which a minister was seen with leaders of a banned outfit, the PPP chairman said one cabinet member sits with them and when we question over policy towards them we are declared traitors.

Assuring the members of Hazara community, Bilwal said he would not sit idle and ending extremism from the country is my goal.