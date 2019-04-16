Balochistan :11 killed, 18 injured in Mastung accident

QUETTA : At least eleven persons including two women and as many children were killed and 18 other sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger van and truck on National Highway near Ghanja Dhori area of Mastung district Tuesday.



According to Levies sources, a Quetta-bound passenger van carrying commuters from Karachi was on the way when it hit a truck which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, eleven people including women and children died on the spot while 18 other received wounds.

The bodies and injured were shifted to nearby Nawab Shaheed Ghaus Bakhsh hospital.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Rasool, Khan Agha, Syed Khan, Abdul Rehman, Shabir Agha, Syed Khan s/o Kala Khan, Haji Muhammad Khan, Bibi Zarkan, Bibi Gulla, a child Shamsullah and girl Farzana.

Most of the victims were reported to be members of one family.

The deceased''s bodies were sent to native town after completion of medico legal formalities.