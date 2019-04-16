Bureaucrats will not be handcuffed: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said no government official under arrest will ever be handcuffed.



Addressing senior bureaucrats at Lahore’s Civil Secretariat, the NAB chief said officers of Grade-19 and above will not be arrested without his approval.

He assured the officials to work without fear according to the rules.

The civil bureaucracy is key and if it is not able to make decisions how would we progress, he said adding that government makes policies and bureaucracy executes them.

The NAB chief said some mega corruption cases were unearthed in the Punjab in the past year and we have solid evidence against those arrested.

The anti-graft body is moving in the right direction, he asserted.

We are committed to eliminate corruption from the country and the NAB is implementing this policy without prejudice, he added.