Tue Apr 16, 2019
Sit-in of Hazara community continues in Quetta
PTI leader wants Hazara declared separate province

Zargul Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hazara division president, on Sunday said that if federal...

No compromise on maintenance of peace in Balochistan: President Alvi

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Apr 16, 2019

QUETTA: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said there would be no compromise on maintenance of peace and assured Balochistan government that the federal government would provide every required assistance in this regard.

The President, who arrived here on a brief visit to condole and express solidarity with the heirs and relatives of Hazarganji’s martyrs and injured, was talking to Governor Balochistan Justice (Retd) Aman Ullah Khan Yaseenzai and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan at the Governor House.

Various issues of the province including the law and order situation were discussed during the meeting. The President expressed satisfaction over the peaceful ending of the sit-in.

The President said that the government would foil conspiracies of anti-state elements against progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

