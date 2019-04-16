close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 16, 2019
TTP expands footprint in Balochistan as Quetta Safe City project remains in limbo

TTP expands footprint in Balochistan as Quetta Safe City project remains in limbo
Read More

Pakistan closes in on high-value target

ISLAMABAD: Reliable sources have told The News that Pakistan’s security agencies have traced the...

Read More

Peshawar operation concludes as forces kill all terrorists

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 16, 2019
File photo

PESHAWAR: Security forces have  concluded the operation in Hayatabad area which continued for 17,neutralizing  all the terrorists holed up at a house.

"Army and KP police conducted a joint Intelligence Based Operation in Hayatabad Phase VII, Peshawar against a terrorist hideout," said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

 The statement said operation started last night in which  five terrorists have been killed while ASI Qamar Alam embraced martyrdom.

"An officer and a soldier got injured. Funeral prayers of Shaheed ASI Qamar Alam were  held at Peshawar," according to the ISPR.


Related Stories

A policeman also lost his life in the shootout between security forces and terrorists holed up at house in Phase VII.

Police and army commandos were took part in the operation.

ASI Qamar Alam embraced martyrdom in Peshawar operation. Photo:ISPR 

Peshawar Corps Commander Lt. General Shaheen Mazhar visited the spot and commended the skills displayed by soldiers during the operation.

The Corps Commander directed the authorities to ensure that daily routine of the citizens is not affected by the security operation.

 He said the residents of the area have extended full cooperation and it was incumbent upon the forces to exercise caution in order to ensure their  safety.

On the other hand, Khyber Paktunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said the police surrounded the area after being informed that terrorists involved in an attack on a judge and an Additional IG were present in the area.

He said six to seven terrorists equipped with suicide jackets and other arms were holed up in the area.

Latest News

More From Pakistan