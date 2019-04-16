close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 16, 2019

Cop martyred, three wounded in Hayatabad operation

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 16, 2019

Highlights

  • At least one terrorist was also killed during the overnight operation

PESHAWAR: One policeman embraced martyrdom and three others sustained  injuries in an operation conducted by security forces  against terrorists in Hayatabad area of the provincial capital on Monday night.

Talking to media,  Information Minister for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shaukat Yousafzai said that the security forces  carried out an  intelligence  based operation  in hayatabad against the  terrorists, who were involved in  attacks on judge and the additional inspector-general (IG) of police.

One  law enforcer embraced martyrdom and three others sustained injuries, the minister added that at least one terrorist was  also  killed during the overnight operation, which is still underway.

He said that the security personnel  were strategically moving coping with the situation to apprehend the terrorists.

The ground floor of the house, where the  exchange of fire between terrorists and security personnel broke out, was cleared but  there was further information about terrorists' presence in the basement. He added that there was persistent gunfire from the terrorists inside.

