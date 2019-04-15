China Silk Road Group shows interest in PM Imran’s housing project

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of China Silk Road Group Limited Yan Lijin Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office along with a delegation wherein he expressed his keen interest in the prime minister’s low cost housing project.



Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiyar, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb were also present during the meeting.

The company offered affordable solution for construction of low cost housing by setting up plant for pre-fabricated housing structures in Pakistan.

The prime minister welcomed the interest of the Chinese company in the project.

He highlighted various government’s initiatives to bring ease of doing business and providing the foreign investors an enabling environment to undertake profitable business ventures in the country.

He said there existed a huge potential to further broaden Pak-China cooperation under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and translate all weather and time-tested friendly relations into mutually beneficial economic equation.