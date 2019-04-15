Bilawal congratulates PLU on winning referendum in Port Qasim Authority

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Peoples Labour Union (PLU) on winning the referendum held in Port Qasim Authority (PQA) for CBA and termed it as victory of the labouring and toiling classes of the country.



In a congratulation message to the Chairman Momin Shah Bukhari, President Noor Mohammad Jalbani and General Secretary Noor Mohammad Baloch of Peoples Labour Union, PQA, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PLU defeated an alliance of both PTI and MQM, which proved the reinforcement of the commitment of labourers to the Party.

PPP Chairman said that his Party’s government gave first-ever Labour Policy and right to collective bargaining agent besides making them partners under the Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme in the state enterprises.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured PPP would continue to promote and protect the interests of labour community fighting for their legitimate rights.