PM Imran Khan to pay official visit to Iran on April 21

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official two-day visit to Iran on April 21 on the invitation of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani.

This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran.

According to Foreign Office, the visit will include a brief stop-over in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership.

The prime minister will call on Iranian Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei, besides holding detailed consultations with President Rouhani.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers for finance, human rights, maritime affairs, inter-provincial coordination, adviser on commerce, task force on energy and special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resources besides several senior officials.

The prime minister will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community in Iran.

Pakistan’s relations with Iran are marked by close historic and cultural linkages and strong people-to-people exchanges.

Pakistan and Iran are also members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The prime minister’s visit to Iran will further close the bilateral relationship between the two countries.



