Amjad Javed Saleemi removed, Arif Nawaz made Punjab police chief

LAHORE: Inspector General Punjab Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleem has been removed as provincial police chief with immediate effect.



A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to the notification, Mr Amjad Javed Saleemi, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Provincial Police Officer (PPO) government of Punjab, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further order.

Meanwhile, Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Secretary Narcotics Control Division, is transferred and posted as Punjab Police Chief.