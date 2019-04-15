close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 15, 2019

Amjad Javed Saleemi removed, Arif Nawaz made Punjab police chief

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 15, 2019

LAHORE: Inspector General Punjab Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleem has been removed as provincial police chief with immediate effect.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to the notification, Mr Amjad Javed Saleemi, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Provincial Police Officer (PPO) government of Punjab, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further order.

Meanwhile, Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Secretary Narcotics Control Division, is transferred and posted as Punjab Police Chief.

Latest News

More From Pakistan