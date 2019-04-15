Pakistani teacher Imran Ali awarded YouTube Silver button

KARACHI: A lecturer at Iqra University Imran Ali Dina has received a silver play button from YouTube for reaching 210,000 subscribers on the video sharing website.



Imran Ali becomes the first Pakistani teacher to hit 210K subscribers over YouTube.



Imran’s YouTube channel 'GFX Mentor', where he uses power of technology to teach graphics to those who don’t have access to expensive courses and can’t afford costly degrees but are willing to learn something.

Imran also has large numbers of Indian students over his channel as education doesn’t have boundaries.

It is learnt that the proud Pakistani teaches students arts of graphics, Imran uses Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.