close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 15, 2019

Pakistani teacher Imran Ali awarded YouTube Silver button

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 15, 2019

KARACHI: A lecturer at Iqra University Imran Ali Dina has received a silver play button from YouTube for reaching 210,000 subscribers on the video sharing website.

Imran Ali becomes the first Pakistani teacher to hit 210K subscribers over YouTube.

Imran’s YouTube channel 'GFX Mentor', where he uses power of technology to teach graphics to those who don’t have access to expensive courses and can’t afford costly degrees but are willing to learn something.

Imran also has large numbers of Indian students over his  channel as education doesn’t have boundaries.

It is learnt that the proud Pakistani teaches  students arts of graphics, Imran uses Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

Latest News

More From Pakistan