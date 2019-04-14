PM Imran weighs in on money laundering investigations using French economist's quote

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to share a quote from French Economist Frederic Bastiat as he weighed in on money laundering investigations being carried out against influential figures and senior politicians in the country.

The premier shared the famous quote that says "When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorize it and a moral code that glorifies it."



Without naming anyone, the prime minister said the saying from the French economist is reflected in the way money laundered are treated and the way they behave with indignation when questioned.

It is pertinent to mention here that the family of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif is being investigated in money-laundering cases.

Senior PPP leaders including Former president Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah are also facing allegations of money-laundering. The anti-graft body have filed cases in the accountability court against the PPP leadership and close associated of Asif Zardari.