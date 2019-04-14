close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 14, 2019

AC summons Zardari, Faryal in money-laundering case
Read More

Fake accounts reference: Zardari may tamper with evidence, NAB tells IHC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Friday requested Islamabad High Court to cancel...

Read More

PM Imran weighs in on money laundering investigations using French economist's quote

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to share a quote from French Economist Frederic Bastiat as he weighed in on money laundering investigations being carried out against influential figures and senior politicians in the country.

Related Stories

The premier shared the famous quote that says  "When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorize it and a moral code that glorifies it."

Without naming anyone, the prime minister said the saying from the French economist is reflected in the way money laundered are treated and the way they behave with indignation when questioned.

It is pertinent to mention here  that the family of former Punjab chief minister  Shehbaz Sharif is being investigated  in money-laundering cases.

Senior PPP leaders including Former president Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah  are also facing allegations  of money-laundering. The anti-graft body have filed cases in the accountability court against the PPP leadership and close associated of Asif Zardari.

Latest News

More From Pakistan