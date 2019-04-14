close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 14, 2019

Imam-Kaaba attends Paigham-e-Islam conference in Islamabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The 4th Paigham-e-Islam conference has started in Islamabad.

 Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Dr Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany recited the Holy Quran  at the onset of the conference.

President Dr Arif Alvi is attending the conference as a chief guest.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri and Religious Scholars from different schools of thought are also present in the conference.

Latest News

More From Pakistan