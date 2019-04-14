Imam-Kaaba attends Paigham-e-Islam conference in Islamabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The 4th Paigham-e-Islam conference has started in Islamabad.
Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Dr Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany recited the Holy Quran at the onset of the conference.
President Dr Arif Alvi is attending the conference as a chief guest.
Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri and Religious Scholars from different schools of thought are also present in the conference.
ISLAMABAD: The 4th Paigham-e-Islam conference has started in Islamabad.
Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Dr Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany recited the Holy Quran at the onset of the conference.
President Dr Arif Alvi is attending the conference as a chief guest.
Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri and Religious Scholars from different schools of thought are also present in the conference.