Imam-Kaaba attends Paigham-e-Islam conference in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The 4th Paigham-e-Islam conference has started in Islamabad.

Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Dr Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany recited the Holy Quran at the onset of the conference.

President Dr Arif Alvi is attending the conference as a chief guest.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri and Religious Scholars from different schools of thought are also present in the conference.