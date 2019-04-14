Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned the bomb blast that took place in Quetta on Friday which claimed several lives and left many others injured.



In a statement, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan said Saudi Arabia stood with Pakistan against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.

“Saudi Arabia also shares grief with the government and people of Pakistan and prays for early recovery of those injured in the incident,” the statement added.