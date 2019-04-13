Applications invited for membership of Overseas Pakistanis Youth Council

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission (PHC) London has invited applications for the membership of Overseas Pakistanis Youth Council (OPYC).

According to a PHC press release, the Government of Pakistan was in the process of launching the Overseas Pakistanis Youth Council (OPYC) under the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) to engage with the young Pakistanis settled abroad, and familiarize them with their culture and heritage.

The selected members of OPYC would get an insight into the making of Naya Pakistan and gain substantial knowledge of varied aspects of life in the country.

They would visit places of cultural, social and religious significance, have meetings with well-known personalities from different walks of life and enjoy a unique opportunity to be apprised of their heritage and the current development initiatives in Pakistan.

Initially, 20 students from the United Kingdom, Europe, and Americas would be selected as members of the OPYC for a period of one year.

They would visit Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar for one week.

Pakistan-origin youth interested in becoming the OPYC members could send their applications to the Pakistan High Commission, London.

The focal person is Jawad Ajmal, First Secretary, who can be reached at: [email protected]

For eligibility criteria, conditions, and application form, the PHC has asked the candidates to visit ttps://opf.org.pk/services/overseas-pakistanis-youth-council.