Security arrangements for Sikh pilgrims reviewed

RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir visited Gurdawara Punja Sahib at Hassanabdal and reviewed security arrangements for Sikh pilgrims during the upcoming festival.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and directed concerned to further enhance the security to avoid any untoward incident.

RPO assured that protection of worship places is the top most priority of police department adding that Sikh pilgrims are welcomed to come to Gurdawara Pujba Sahib.

All out efforts are being made to provide foolproof security to the Sikh pilgrims, as they are our worthy guests, he added.

Earlier, DPO Attock Syed Nadeem Bukhari briefed the RPO about the security plan for Sikh pilgrims.

As many as 1100 well equipped cops of Rawalpindi police would be deployed at Gurdawara Punja Sahib in Hassanabadal.